This role involves working with the Training Services team of five to provide high quality advice to the College’s trainees and their supervisors. The primary focus of this role is to respond to stakeholder requests relating to the Fellowship of the Australasian College of Emergency Medicine (FACEM) training program; ensure efficient and accurate records and communications; and provide administrative support for panels, committees, working groups, and other stakeholder groups.



The successful candidate will complete on-the-job training to develop a sound understanding of the ACEM Specialist Training Program to assist them to provide high-quality advice to our trainees and their supervisors.



We are seeking applicants with a strong passion for and experience in providing excellent customer service, as well as strong oral and written communication skills, exceptional attention to detail, data management experience and an ability to prioritise daily tasks to meet deadlines.



