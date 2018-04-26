The Indigenous Health Unit provides leadership throughout the College and expert advice to the ACEM Board on Aboriginal, Torres Strait Islander and Māori health equity, cultural safety and emerging issues in Emergency Departments in Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand.



The work of the Unit is guided by ACEM’s Indigenous Health Committee, Reconciliation Action Plan (RAP) and Te Rautaki Manaaki Mana, with strong Aboriginal, Torres Strait Islander and Māori Fellow, trainee and community member representation.



The RAP provides a framework for ACEM to establish and measure realistic actions that promote respectful relationships with, and create opportunities for, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples. ACEM’s vision for reconciliation is for improved access and equity to quality acute healthcare in emergency departments by creating culturally safe places for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders to receive such care, and to be employed.



ACEM has made a commitment to achieving equity for Māori patients, their whānau, and staff in New Zealand Emergency Departments through Te Rautaki Manaaki Mana: Excellence in Emergency Care for Māori. The vision of this strategy is that emergency departments will provide excellent, culturally safe care to Māori, in an environment where Māori patients, whānau and staff feel valued, and where leaders actively seek to eliminate inequities.



The Manager, Indigenous Health is responsible for ensuring effective implementation of the work of the Indigenous Health Committee, RAP Steering Group and Manaaki Mana Roopu, managing the Project Lead, Indigenous Health who is based in our Wellington Office and management of organisational and departmental Indigenous health-related projects. This role will also support the promotion and embedding of cultural safety throughout ACEM as an organisation, its membership and the broader practice of emergency medicine.



