This is a full-time, permanent position based in Melbourne, Australia.



Reporting to the Chief Executive Officer, the key responsibilities of the role shall include:



Supporting and developing direct reports whilst providing strategic advice, to enable the effective and efficient implementation of financial accounting processes and standards at ACEM.

Overseeing and assisting with the day-to-day responsibility of all financial operations in accordance with College policies, legislative requirements and within budgetary constraints.

Working closely with the College’s Executive Leadership Team to develop, maintain, and report on annual operating plans and support ACEM’s strategic goals.

Providing subject matter expertise for developmental projects relating to financial systems and technology tools.

Ensuring ongoing compliance with relevant statutory and regulatory obligations, payroll-related employment conditions, and accounting standards in both Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand.



The successful applicant for the role must be a confident and capable people leader with a strong technically accounting background looking for a new challenge in a strong purpose, members based organisation.



In addition to this, you must have the following:



Tertiary qualification in Commerce, Accounting, Finance or other related discipline; coupled with CA or CPA qualification with ongoing membership

Working knowledge of Australia and strong understanding of Aotearoa New Zealand financial and accounting standards and legislation.

Demonstrated ability to effectively lead, manage and mentor teams and provide high-level authoritative and timely advice.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills with the ability to interact effectively with a range of stakeholders.

Experience in all facets of finance including statutory reporting, financial reporting, and budgeting.



To apply, please read the Application Process section of ‘Working with Us’ and email your application to [email protected]. To be considered, you must have the right to work in Australia and your application should contain a cover letter and a resume.



If you have any further questions about the role, please contact Human Resources via phone (03) 8679 8811 or email [email protected].



ACEM is an Equal Opportunity Employer who promotes, embraces and values diversity and inclusion in the workplace. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples