This is a full-time, permanent position based in Melbourne, Australia.
Reporting to the Chief Executive Officer, the key responsibilities of the role shall include:
- Supporting and developing direct reports whilst providing strategic advice, to enable the effective and efficient implementation of financial accounting processes and standards at ACEM.
- Overseeing and assisting with the day-to-day responsibility of all financial operations in accordance with College policies, legislative requirements and within budgetary constraints.
- Working closely with the College’s Executive Leadership Team to develop, maintain, and report on annual operating plans and support ACEM’s strategic goals.
- Providing subject matter expertise for developmental projects relating to financial systems and technology tools.
- Ensuring ongoing compliance with relevant statutory and regulatory obligations, payroll-related employment conditions, and accounting standards in both Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand.
The successful applicant for the role must be a confident and capable people leader with a strong technically accounting background looking for a new challenge in a strong purpose, members based organisation.
In addition to this, you must have the following:
- Tertiary qualification in Commerce, Accounting, Finance or other related discipline; coupled with CA or CPA qualification with ongoing membership
- Working knowledge of Australia and strong understanding of Aotearoa New Zealand financial and accounting standards and legislation.
- Demonstrated ability to effectively lead, manage and mentor teams and provide high-level authoritative and timely advice.
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills with the ability to interact effectively with a range of stakeholders.
- Experience in all facets of finance including statutory reporting, financial reporting, and budgeting.
To apply, please read the Application Process section of ‘Working with Us’ and email your application to [email protected]. To be considered, you must have the right to work in Australia and your application should contain a cover letter and a resume.
If you have any further questions about the role, please contact Human Resources via phone (03) 8679 8811 or email [email protected].
ACEM is an Equal Opportunity Employer who promotes, embraces and values diversity and inclusion in the workplace. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples