This is a full-time, permanent position based in Melbourne, Australia.
 
Reporting to the Chief Executive Officer, the key responsibilities of the role shall include:
 

  • Supporting and developing direct reports whilst providing strategic advice, to enable the effective and efficient implementation of financial accounting processes and standards at ACEM.
  • Overseeing and assisting with the day-to-day responsibility of all financial operations in accordance with College policies, legislative requirements and within budgetary constraints.
  • Working closely with the College’s Executive Leadership Team to develop, maintain, and report on annual operating plans and support ACEM’s strategic goals.
  • Providing subject matter expertise for developmental projects relating to financial systems and technology tools.
  • Ensuring ongoing compliance with relevant statutory and regulatory obligations, payroll-related employment conditions, and accounting standards in both Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand. 


The successful applicant for the role must be a confident and capable people leader with a strong technically accounting background looking for a new challenge in a strong purpose, members based organisation.
 
In addition to this, you must have the following:
 

  • Tertiary qualification in Commerce, Accounting, Finance or other related discipline; coupled with CA or CPA qualification with ongoing membership
  • Working knowledge of Australia and strong understanding of Aotearoa New Zealand financial and accounting standards and legislation.
  • Demonstrated ability to effectively lead, manage and mentor teams and provide high-level authoritative and timely advice.
  • Excellent communication and interpersonal skills with the ability to interact effectively with a range of stakeholders.
  • Experience in all facets of finance including statutory reporting, financial reporting, and budgeting. 


To apply, please read the Application Process section of ‘Working with Us’ and email your application to [email protected]. To be considered, you must have the right to work in Australia and your application should contain a cover letter and a resume.
 
If you have any further questions about the role, please contact Human Resources via phone (03) 8679 8811 or email [email protected].
 
 ACEM is an Equal Opportunity Employer who promotes, embraces and values diversity and inclusion in the workplace.

