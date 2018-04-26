As a specialist medical College with over 135 employees, we have a strong purpose, positive environment, inclusive culture and an Executive Leadership Team who lead our commitment to supporting over 6000 members and trainees, staff and values of Equity, Respect, Integrity, and Collaboration.



After seven years in the position and having facilitated the growth of the College into the highly respected and regarded professional authority in emergency medicine it is today, our CEO has made the decision to retire. This has created a rewarding, yet challenging, rare opportunity for the right individual seeking a position of purpose and the ability to further ignite change and influence inclusion, health equity and access to emergency medicine for all members of the community.



Reporting to the ACEM President and the Board, the focus of this position is to provide leadership to progress the organisation through the implementation of ACEM’s strategic and business plans and provide oversight of the College administration. The successful candidate will be also responsible for the effective management and leadership in the ongoing development of all College activities and objectives; and the provision of experience-informed professional advice whilst fostering collaborative relationships with members, trainees and a range of key stakeholders within the medical profession, government departments and agencies, tertiary institutions, non-government organisations and the media in Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand.



We are seeking a progressive individual with demonstrated leadership experience, a proven record of achievement gained within the health sector, education, policy, advocacy and/or a related stream relevant to the core work of the College; someone who is comfortable and confident operating at Board level as well as the most senior levels of government. We welcome candidates who have successfully managed and mentored high performance multi-disciplined teams to deliver quality outcomes to both internal and external stakeholders; have demonstrated experience and understanding of regulatory and accreditation environments and requirements; and demonstrated advanced conceptual, analytical and problem-solving skills with the ability to provide high quality strategic and policy advice.



For a confidential discussion, please call Lisa English on +61 3 9320 0444 or email [email protected]. Applications to be sent to [email protected] and should include a cover letter outlining suitability. Applications close Monday 7 March 2022 and all applications will be treated with the utmost confidentiality.



ACEM is an Equal Opportunity Employer who promotes, embraces and values diversity and inclusion in the workplace. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples and Māori are encouraged to apply.